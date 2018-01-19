Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Allegheny junior earns Girl Scout Gold Award for French lessons

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Jordanna Avigad
SUBMITTED
Jordanna Avigad

Updated 13 hours ago

North Allegheny senior Jordana Avigad, 16, of Franklin Park has earned Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Gold Award.

Avigad's service project for the Gold Award focused on teaching French to elementary students in the community.

She said she chose the project because many students are not excited about studying a new language, possibly because they have not been exposed to it at a young age.

This project allowed Avigad to share her love of the French language and culture with younger students and provide them with the confidence to learn a new language.

Over a four-month period she went into a kindergarten class at Marshall Elementary School each week to introduce the children to French. She also selected age-appropriate books and read them a new children's book during each session.

In addition, she made flash cards to teach them basic French words that were in the books and created word games that were played to reinforce what they learned that week and during the semester.

Students were sent home with worksheets to practice their new vocabulary.

During the summer she organized and led a two-week camp for children ages 8 to 11 that included a different theme each day such as numbers and colors, summertime fun, food, clothing and nature. Avigad also wrote and directed a play for students to perform for their parents at the end of the week.

Some of the other activities in which Avigad is involved include the position of public relations officer for her school's Junior Classical League and religious and cultural vice president for the Rodef Shalom Temple Youth Group.

Avigad has been involved in Scouting for 11 years. She is a member of Troop 50488, where she serves as the ambassador.

The national Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who “demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable take-action projects that address important community needs,” according to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

Avigad plans to attend college to study science or pre-medicine.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.