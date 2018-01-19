North Allegheny junior earns Girl Scout Gold Award for French lessons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny senior Jordana Avigad, 16, of Franklin Park has earned Girl Scouting's highest honor, the Gold Award.

Avigad's service project for the Gold Award focused on teaching French to elementary students in the community.

She said she chose the project because many students are not excited about studying a new language, possibly because they have not been exposed to it at a young age.

This project allowed Avigad to share her love of the French language and culture with younger students and provide them with the confidence to learn a new language.

Over a four-month period she went into a kindergarten class at Marshall Elementary School each week to introduce the children to French. She also selected age-appropriate books and read them a new children's book during each session.

In addition, she made flash cards to teach them basic French words that were in the books and created word games that were played to reinforce what they learned that week and during the semester.

Students were sent home with worksheets to practice their new vocabulary.

During the summer she organized and led a two-week camp for children ages 8 to 11 that included a different theme each day such as numbers and colors, summertime fun, food, clothing and nature. Avigad also wrote and directed a play for students to perform for their parents at the end of the week.

Some of the other activities in which Avigad is involved include the position of public relations officer for her school's Junior Classical League and religious and cultural vice president for the Rodef Shalom Temple Youth Group.

Avigad has been involved in Scouting for 11 years. She is a member of Troop 50488, where she serves as the ambassador.

The national Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who “demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable take-action projects that address important community needs,” according to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

Avigad plans to attend college to study science or pre-medicine.

