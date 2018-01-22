Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Collection event helps keep 'e-waste' out of local landfills

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Jason Reese of JVS Environmental helps with separating the electronics during a McCandless and Ohio Township recycling event Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.W. Beattie Career Center's parking lot.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jason Reese of JVS Environmental helps with separating the electronics during a McCandless and Ohio Township recycling event Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at A.W. Beattie Career Center's parking lot.
Cars lined up at A.W. Beattie Career Center parking lot to drop off hard-to-recycle electronics on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Cars lined up at A.W. Beattie Career Center parking lot to drop off hard-to-recycle electronics on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Cars lined up at the parking lot of the A.W. Beattie Career Center in McCandless on Saturday, Jan. 20 to drop off hard-to-recycle electronics.

The collection event was held to give McCandless and Ohio Township residents who live in apartment complexes that do not participate in so-called ‘At Your Door” e-waste service.

Items that were accepted include TVs, appliances containing Freon, fluorescent light bulbs and electronics ranging from computers, printers, copiers, scanners to cell phones, networking equipment, monitors, keyboards and cables.

The collection was hosted by JVS Environmental of Friedens, Somerset County, which specializes in recycling electronics to prevent such items from ending up in landfills.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

