North Hills

Organizers courting players, donations for 2nd MS charity tennis tournament

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

When Lindsay Wagerer thought about organizing a charity tennis tournament last year in honor of her late mother — a devout player and fan of the sport — she had no idea whether anybody would be interested in such an event.

But in its first year, the Linda's Court Memorial Tennis Tournament took in more than $10,000 that was donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to help combat the disease that took her mother Linda Wagerer's life in 2014 at age 67.

“I never thought we would get the response we did,” Wagerer said. “From the number of people who attended, the diversity of the participants and the number of donations from people and companies, it was extremely overwhelming. My family and I are so grateful for everyone's help.”

Wagerer's mother was diagnosed with MS in 1985 at age 38 and quickly lost the ability to hit the court several times a week with her husband and other couples at Windwood Park in Bradford Woods.

MS is an unpredictable disease affecting some 400,000 people that attacks the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information in the brain and between the brain and body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The 2nd annual Linda's Court will be held March 10 at Pure Athletex Sportsplex in Marshall, which is home to the Pennsylvania Tennis Academy. The tournament is open to participants 7 and older and includes food, beverages, music, games and raffles.

People who cannot attend but want to help can donate online at: http://bit.ly/2rHt3PQ.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @.

