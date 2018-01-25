North Hills reschedules annual dance marathon to Feb. 23

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills High School has reschedule its 4th annual charity dance marathon for 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 23 at McIntyre Elementary School to help raise money for Make-A-Wish and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 12 but was cancelled because of inclement weather.

The dance marathon is based on the legendary dance marathon known as “THON,” which is held at Penn State University each year.

At the North Hills event, each dancer is required to raise an entrance fee of $25, but participants are encouraged to raise as much as they can to support the two charitable organizations benefiting from the dance marathon.

Hundreds of students are expected to participate in the event spearheaded by high school teachers Jennifer DiPasquale and Amy Patsilevas and sponsored by the high school's Student Council and Hands for Service Club.

During the past three years, the event raised nearly $36,000 to help support families and patients affected by childhood illnesses.

For more information on how to support the fundraiser, contact DiPasquale at: dipasqualej@nhsd.net.

