Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills reschedules annual dance marathon to Feb. 23

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

Updated 24 hours ago

North Hills High School has reschedule its 4th annual charity dance marathon for 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 23 at McIntyre Elementary School to help raise money for Make-A-Wish and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 12 but was cancelled because of inclement weather.

The dance marathon is based on the legendary dance marathon known as “THON,” which is held at Penn State University each year.

At the North Hills event, each dancer is required to raise an entrance fee of $25, but participants are encouraged to raise as much as they can to support the two charitable organizations benefiting from the dance marathon.

Hundreds of students are expected to participate in the event spearheaded by high school teachers Jennifer DiPasquale and Amy Patsilevas and sponsored by the high school's Student Council and Hands for Service Club.

During the past three years, the event raised nearly $36,000 to help support families and patients affected by childhood illnesses.

For more information on how to support the fundraiser, contact DiPasquale at: dipasqualej@nhsd.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.