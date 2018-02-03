Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Northern Tier Library hosts Makerspace programs

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Jack Stevenson, 7, works on a snow globe during a Makerspace program at Northern Tier Library on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The library offers Makerspace events throughout the year. For details, call the library at 724-449-2665.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jack Stevenson, 7, works on a snow globe during a Makerspace program at Northern Tier Library on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The library offers Makerspace events throughout the year. For details, call the library at 724-449-2665.
Northern Tier Library Youth Services Librarian Janina Kvedaras, left, and Reference Librarian Elizabeth Schwartz set up for a kids Makerspace program that is held once a month. For details, call the library at 724-449-2665.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Northern Tier Library Youth Services Librarian Janina Kvedaras, left, and Reference Librarian Elizabeth Schwartz set up for a kids Makerspace program that is held once a month. For details, call the library at 724-449-2665.
Kids can make things like snow globes during a Makerspace program that is held once a month at Northern Tier Library.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids can make things like snow globes during a Makerspace program that is held once a month at Northern Tier Library.
Lucy Stevenson sits quietly as her brother, Jack Stevenson, 7, works on a snow globe during a Makerspace program at Northern Tier Library Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lucy Stevenson sits quietly as her brother, Jack Stevenson, 7, works on a snow globe during a Makerspace program at Northern Tier Library Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Makerspace program at Northern Tier Library is offered once a month to give children the opportunity to learn how to build various items and explore their imagination. For details, call the library at 724-449-2665 or stop by at 4015 Dickey Road, Gibsonia.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me