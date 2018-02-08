Pine-Richland hosts, creates middle school writing workshop
Students had a chance to hone their writing skills and develop their creative sides at the 25th Annual Middle School Writing Workshop for area schools in the Northern Area Gifted Consortium.
Pine-Richland Middle School GATE students sponsored the workshop, which was held on Jan. 30, in the PRHS STEAM LGI Room.
About 75 seventh– and eighth–graders from Avonworth, Hampton, North Allegheny, North Hills, Shaler Area, Pine-Richland and Riverview attended.
The five Creative Writing Stations and student facilitators included:
“Welcome to the Future!” – Dialogue Writing by Michael Allessi, Kate Kwasnick and Olivia McGeary
“Descriptive Dinosaurs” – Descriptive Writing by Lucy Hess, Claire Tobin and Ava Foster
“Poems Beyond the Present” – Poem Writing by Abby Kassalen and Grace Dugan
“Ancient Greece” – Figurative Language Writing by Abby Waryanka, Sydney Carlson and Arianna Monarch
“Mismatched Minds” – Story Writing by Ilaria Perry, Abbie Turner and Erin Dougel.
After participating in each writing station, students were given the opportunity to share their written work and dozens of students took advantage of this opportunity.
PRHS juniors Ilaria Perry and Lucy Hess served as co-editors of the Writing Workshop Booklet, which provided a professional workbook for participants.