Proposed development in Pine has some residents concerned

A proposed housing development has some Township of Pine residents worried.

Eddy Homes wants to build 41 houses on 33 acres of mostly vacant land near the intersection of Brennan Road and State Route 910. The proposed development is to be called Wexford Station. Developers will appear before the township planning commission on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Commissioner Ed Holdcroft says if the plans do not violate any zoning ordinances it will pass.

Concerned neighbors maintain that the busy thoroughfare is already overcrowded with homes, which have not only increased traffic, but caused noise pollution, disturbed wetlands and upset the rural character of Pine. They organized a group and, on Jan. 29, held a public meeting to share and receive information.

A petition against the plan was circulated and has, thus far, garnered more than 100 signatures. The group also sent a letter to PennDOT about the dangerous amount of traffic on 910.

Although there were about 25 people at the January meeting, organizers hope more citizens will show up to the Feb. 12 planning commission meeting. Kati Lefeber, one of the residents who spearheaded the campaign, has a PowerPoint presentation she plans to show to the board detailing concerns.

If the development can't be stopped, residents hope some concessions can be made, such as reducing the number of homes being built.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.