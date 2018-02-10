Vincentian gears up for production of 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $10; available for purchase online at www.vincentianacademy.org , at the box office or at the door

Andrew Briercheck, 16, has no acting experience whatsoever. But that did not stop him from getting the title role in Vincentian Academy's upcoming production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” as well as first chair in the orchestra pit.

“I was a bit shocked and a bit nervous when I was asked to do it. Leaving the safety of the orchestra pit was a bit intimidating,” he said.

Briercheck, a sophomore from McCandless who plays violin in the Pittsburgh Youth Concert Orchestra (PYCO), will stand on a rooftop and play the opening song, “Tradition,” from memory, before returning to the orchestra pit. He will re-appear on stage for the final scene to play the reprise.

“As nervous as I was, I was also kind of excited to do this,” he said.

Vincentian Academy will present the Tony Award winning musical Feb. 23-25 and March 2-3 at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center in Ross. Tickets are $10.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, “Fiddler on the Roof” is a comedy-drama about Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of turn of the 20th-century Czarist Russia.

“There is such beautiful music and upbeat dancing in the show,” said director/choreographer Lauren Sarazen, 30, of West View. “Some of the kids' favorite scenes include a bar scene where they dance with mugs, a wedding scene in which the bride and groom sit in chairs and are lifted over the cast's heads, and one of the most beautiful scenes that's a ballet. It brings me to tears. It's one of my favorite parts of the show.”

Vincentian's cast of 37 includes eight grade-school students from other local Catholic schools, including a five-year-old who sings in the ensemble. Nearly half of the student body at Vincentian is involved in the production, either on stage or off.

Junior Jake Lowry, 16, of Adams Township, was not familiar with “Fiddler on the Roof” until he auditioned and got the part of Perchik, a scholar and Bolshevik revolutionary who falls in love with one of Tevye's daughters. Lowry familiarized himself with the story by watching the movie six times.

“I didn't expect this to be one of my favorite musicals, but it is. It's a fun, heartfelt show,” he said.

Senior Gracie Walters, 18, of Adams Township, thinks this will be one of Vincentian's best productions ever. She plays Tzeitel, the oldest daughter, who is being forced to marry the village's wealthy butcher instead of the man she loves.

Her favorite scene is the marriage between Tzeitel and Tzeitel's childhood friend, Motel.

“I get to wear a wedding dress. It has long sleeves and lace and a long veil. It's conservative, but that's okay,” she said.

Senior Jamie Muth, 17, of Pine-Richland, plays Tzeitel's shy sister Chava, who falls in love with a Christian man.

“This is a very demanding show. The story requires a lot of emotional acting, but we're up to the challenge,” she said.

The most difficult part, according to Muth, is having to cry on cue, such as when Tevye yells at Chava, driving her to leave her family.

“It's definitely challenging,” she said. “I try to think of something sad — like having to leave my real-life family to go to college next year.”

The Boosters are funding the production through ticket sales, 50-50 raffles, candy sales, and other fundraisers.

“I find myself welling up multiple times during rehearsals,” Sarazen said. “The show is already pulling on my heart strings and we're not even using costumes or props yet.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.