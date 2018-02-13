Pine-Richland teens earn Eagle Scout status

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pine-Richland seniors and a graduate have made their mark in Scouting, earning the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program — the Eagle Scout.

Seniors Seth Kornbau and Andrew Fernie had parallel projects. Each individually planned their project and constructed 12 nesting boxes for blue birds and tree swallows to replace dilapidated ones along the Skyline Trail at the Latodami Nature Center in North Park. They teamed up for a joint workday to install the combined 24 nesting boxes. Their collective efforts created homes for birds in the fields along the trail. An added benefit was to provide incentive to attract more visitors to the park. In addition, Fernie also replaced the trailhead barrier to prevent unwanted vehicular traffic on the trail.

In addition, 2017 PRHS graduate Jason Steranko restored a field habitat at Pigeon Field located in North Park. The restoration included removing invasive plant species, properly installing three pairs of bird boxes, building and installing benches, and installing an informational sign.

The trio participated in the official Court of Honor ceremony to mark their achievement last month at Salem United Methodist Church in Wexford.

Only about 5 percent of all Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts.