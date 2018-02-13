Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pine-Richland teens earn Eagle Scout status

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Jason Steranko, Andrew Fernie and Seth Kornbau earned the Eagle Scout status.
Jason Steranko, Andrew Fernie and Seth Kornbau earned the Eagle Scout status.
Jason Steranko, Andrew Fernie and Seth Kornbau taking the Eagle Scout oath.
Jason Steranko, Andrew Fernie and Seth Kornbau taking the Eagle Scout oath.

Updated 20 hours ago

Two Pine-Richland seniors and a graduate have made their mark in Scouting, earning the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program — the Eagle Scout.

Seniors Seth Kornbau and Andrew Fernie had parallel projects. Each individually planned their project and constructed 12 nesting boxes for blue birds and tree swallows to replace dilapidated ones along the Skyline Trail at the Latodami Nature Center in North Park. They teamed up for a joint workday to install the combined 24 nesting boxes. Their collective efforts created homes for birds in the fields along the trail. An added benefit was to provide incentive to attract more visitors to the park. In addition, Fernie also replaced the trailhead barrier to prevent unwanted vehicular traffic on the trail.

In addition, 2017 PRHS graduate Jason Steranko restored a field habitat at Pigeon Field located in North Park. The restoration included removing invasive plant species, properly installing three pairs of bird boxes, building and installing benches, and installing an informational sign.

The trio participated in the official Court of Honor ceremony to mark their achievement last month at Salem United Methodist Church in Wexford.

Only about 5 percent of all Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me