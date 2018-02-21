Former Richland pub on track to become new brewery, distillery, winery, restaurant

Matthew Hough's plan to turn the former Tilt's Pub in Richland into a microbrewery may have hit a snag several years ago, but the forced pause has given him time to dream up something even bigger.

With any luck, Hough said, he'll be ready to open the doors to a new brewery, distillery, winery and restaurant at the location on Bakerstown Road in early 2019.

“This could be something that is very unique to the entire Pittsburgh region, and something that is extremely unique to the Pine-Richland area,” said Hough, a graduate of Pine-Richland.

Around this time five years ago, Hough purchased the old pool hall and planned to turn it into a brewpub that would feature about 90 craft beers on tap. He went to planning commission and board of supervisors meetings, worked on getting the proper regulatory conditions met and hoped to be open by the end of that summer.

Then he had to bring the septic system up to code, and that's where the real problems began. Not only was the system in place unsatisfactory, he said, but there was no place to put in a new septic system on the property that would meet regulations. Hough was forced to put his plans on hold.

Then about two years ago, Hough learned that an investment firm was planning to transform the nearby former Pittsburgh Cut Flower Company into a retirement community and would be installing public sewer lines that he could then tap into.

Since then, he said, it's just been a waiting game.

“It was one of those things I never thought about,” he said. “I basically thought there was already a bar and restaurant there, we were just going to be brewing there so no problem, but it turned into this nightmare and definitely an emotional rollercoaster, but it looks like it's going to come to fruition pretty soon.”

One good thing about the wait, he said, was that state liquor law reforms now allow him the opportunity to brew beer, distill spirits and make wine at the location. The project is now bigger, he said, but he's in the process of working with architects and others to determine exactly what equipment they'll need and how it will look. He said the current building will essentially be demolished, and he envisions separate but connected buildings for each of the three components, plus the restaurant.

“More breweries across the nation are jumping into that side of the business,” Hough said of the wine and spirits aspect. “We felt like this was something we could do that will fit in that area really well. We're not looking for mass manufacturing of beer, spirits or wine, but making it for that area and that community.”

Hough expects the project to cost anywhere from $6 million to $10 million, depending on equipment. He's been talking to investors and said he'll likely also turn to crowd funding that would involve some type of revenue sharing.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.