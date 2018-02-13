Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Eden Hall staff dress up to raise funds for hurricane relief, United Way

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary teacher Chelsea Heckel, who participates in PR Spirit Day, working with fifth-grader Sarah Andrews.
Updated 20 hours ago

Eden Hall Upper Elementary School staff members raised more than $2,500 to date for hurricane relief and for the United Way “United for Children” program through the School Charity Dress Up Days during the 2017-18 school year.

Teacher David Fiore said staff raised $2,600 last year and is near that mark again this year.

“We are doing the same fundraiser again this year and hope to meet or exceed the $2,600 mark again,” he said.

During the Spirit Dress for Charity Campaign, staff members dress according to the pre-identified theme days, many that match with the student-themed days, during the last day of each week.

Staff members contribute either 50 cents a week or a $1 a week raising either $20 or $40 during the school year.

Some of the themed days have been Green & White for Pine-Richland, Black & Gold for the Steelers, Pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and more.

Eden Hall staff hope this initiative catches on at other school buildings and also wanted to note that the United Way provides other help for anyone needing it such as tax services or with hardship. You can dial 2-1-1 on your phone to be connected with help.

