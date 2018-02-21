Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Taste of Pine always a popular event

Karen Price | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Dorothy Ferlan, tasting bar associate at Narcissi Winery, displays a bottle of chardonay. Narcissi will be part of the Taste of Pine this year, allowing guests to try different varieties of wine.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dorothy Ferlan, tasting bar associate at Narcissi Winery, displays a bottle of chardonay. Narcissi will be part of the Taste of Pine this year, allowing guests to try different varieties of wine.

Join your neighbors in helping to raise money for the Friends of Pine Community Parks and their mission to offer social, sports and recreation activities to those in the community.

The Taste of Pine fundraiser will be held March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pine Community Center.

“We're fortunate enough to have a lot of high-end restaurants and they get to come in and showcase their food and it's a really nice event for the price,” said John Gill, who chairs the event committee. “Plus with Narcissi Winery it gives people the chance for some wine tasting. This is the first time we've moved it from the fall to the spring, and I think now everyone's really ready to just have a nice night out.”

In addition to Narcissi Winery offering its cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and other wines, participating restaurants include Aviva Brick Oven, Dive Bar & Grill, Graeter's Ice Cream, La Vite Ristorante, Pine's Tavern, Post Office Catering, Stack'D and Zuppa's Delicatessen. Some menus are still being finalized, but Aviva plans to offer penne a la vodka, meatballs, and eggplant rollatini, Pine's Tavern's offerings will include crab cake sliders and mini chicken pot pies, and Graeter's will have black raspberry chip ice cream, mint cookies and cream and a new mystery flavor.

There will also be a silent auction, basket auctions and a 50-50 raffle.

The Taste of Pine is one of the organization's two big fundraisers, along with the annual golf outing. In the past, the money raised has been put toward park and community center improvements.

“It really does go right back to the community,” said Joni Patsko, director of Pine parks and recreation. “It's a very nice thing that we can do over and above and be able to provide these things.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

