Deep space, telescope focus of double feature at digital immersion theater Friday

The digital immersion theater at North Hills High School will present a double feature starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and again on Feb. 21.

The first film, “Two Pieces of Glass,” chronicles how telescopes operate and the ways observatories utilize them to understand Earth's place in the universe.

The second film on the 24-foot dome screen is “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System,” which follows scientists who are investigating the boundary between our solar system and the rest of the galaxy. The show will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The free shows require reservations by calling 412-318-1000, ext. 3166, or emailing teacher Karen Grumski at: grumskik@nhsd.net.

Group reservations for community organizations are accepted, and special events for community members and groups can be scheduled.

The theater is located on the third floor of the high school, 53 Rochester Road in Ross.