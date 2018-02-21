Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross officials look to make park improvements

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

There may be nearly a month of winter weather to come if Pennsylvania prognosticator Punxy Phil is to be believed.

But Ross officials are already looking toward the days when heading outdoors won't mean misery.

Several initiatives recently were proposed to improve the township's parks system.

“I think it's important to invest in our parks,” said commission President Steve Korbel. “There's a misconception that we derive a majority of our tax revenue from commercial property. But the reality is, most of it comes from residential properties. To keep the value of those properties high and attract residents to our community, we have to improve parks.”

The township plans to use a $125,000 state grant to relocate and rehabilitate the baseball field at Denny Park. The park also is scheduled to get a new playground as well as improvements to make the paths in the park more accessible to people with physical challenges.

Work on that project is expected to be completed by late summer.

The township also is considering installing an artificial playing surface on Herb Field, which is located in the recreation complex near the municipal building. Initial plans call for financing the project over a 10-year period and selling advertising to offset the cost. The township also will seek help from the North Hills School District, which uses Herb for its junior varsity and varsity baseball home games.

Officials plan to launch a pilot program this year to place recycling receptacles in nine of its 22 parks: Ross Community Park, Evergreen, Denny, Herge, Mayer, Rosecliff, Sangree, Scharmyn and Tyler.

Korbel said the township will work with local internet providers to offer free Wi-Fi in some of the municipality's parks.

Plans also call for revising the master conceptual plan for the redevelopment of Sangree Park to eliminate the splash park that was originally proposed.

Township officials scrapped the water feature for Sangree after learning that it could cost as much as $1 million. A number of residents also raised concerns that the splash pad could create traffic woes in the surrounding neighborhood.

A splash park was among the top amenities sought by residents who participated in a 2012 community survey. The recreation master plan determined the 9.33-acre Sangree Park was a good location for a sprinkler park because it is the only large park in northeast Ross and within walking and biking distance of five densely populated neighborhoods.

The master plan for improvements to Sangree include restoration of the stream bed in the park, addressing deforestation caused by the emerald ash borer, construction of a “green roof” shelter and a bridge over the stream to connect sections of the park.

The park also would get new playground equipment, improvements to the stormwater management system, construction of a walking trail around the perimeter and refurbishing the ball field, which would get dugouts, a new backstop and new spectator seating.

