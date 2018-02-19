Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
North Hills

Eden Hall Upper Elementary finalists gear up for cooking contest

Karen Price | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Could a student at Eden Hall Upper Elementary School be a future star of a Gordon Ramsey cooking competition?

While that remains to be seen, a number of up-and-coming culinary wizards are about to put their recipes to the test in the 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. Six students in the fourth and fifth grades will compete in this year's competition, the theme of which is healthy Asian fusion, on Feb. 28 at the school. Sodexo, which is the food service contractor for the Pine-Richland School District, sponsors the annual competition as part of its work with the Partnership for a Healthier America.

“They were looking for ways to teach kids how to eat healthier, get them involved and get them excited about cooking,” said Diane Bucknum, general manager of the Sodexo Food Service Department at Pine-Richland.

Each year after the theme is announced, students have the opportunity to submit a recipe for consideration. The Asian fusion theme was a bit daunting for students this year, Bucknum said, but they still received a number of solid entries.

The finalists are: Brooke Deegan, fourth grade, making extraordinary egg rolls; Macie Morris, fourth grade, making X-mas Chinese chicken noodle soup; Addison Baer, fifth grade, making saucy Asian meatballs appetizers; Eliza Lazzaro, fifth grade, making panda stir-fry; Joshua Oklejewski, fourth grade, making Asian pizza; and Ryan Katzfey, fourth grade, making asparagus-wrapped Bulgogi over lemon butter rice.

The finalists will make their creations in the kitchen at Eden Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Anyone is welcome to attend and sample the dishes. “The kids come in and we give them a little brief food safety presentation, talking about hand-washing and knife safety, little things like that, right at the beginning, then each finalist is paired with a Sodexo employee,” Bucknum said. “We tell the students, ‘You're the chef, and you have a sous chef,' and they help guide the kids doing the recipes. Each student has a work station and they'll begin the process, whether it's chopping, dicing or whatever they need to do.”

The school provides all the ingredients and gives the kids chef hats, coats and a cutting glove. A panel of judges will then sample the creations and determine a winner based on originality, taste, ease of presentation, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. The winner gets a gift basket, which this year consists of goodies including a wok, a set of pots and pans and a Fitbit tracker, and moves on to the regional competition. Five national finalists will then be selected from the top 40.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

