North Hills

North Hills jazz musicians perform for Mardi Gras in Ross

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
North Hills Jazz Band guitarist Gray Cleric performs during Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Jazz Band member Isabella Kotwica performs during Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Jazz Band member Shane Riley performs during Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Jazz Band one performs during Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Jazz Bands performs in front of a full house during Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Jazz Bands presents Mardi Gras 2018 at Ross Community Center Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The jazz bands from North Hills middle and high schools hosted the 23rd annual Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Ross Township Community Center.

The evening of musical performances included raffles, auctions, food, beverages and desserts.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the North Hills music commissioning series.

