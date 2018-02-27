Pine-Richland aligns with other schools opposed to tuition voucher bill

The Pine-Richland School Board joined a number of districts across the state when it approved a resolution opposing state Senate Bill 2, which would create education savings accounts for students in the state's lowest performing districts.

The bill, which is in the education committee, is proposed as a tuition voucher program that would take public school funding for students living within the bottom 15 percent of the state's districts and allow parents to use it to pay for private school, tutors and other educational expenses.

Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, introduced the bill last fall. In a July 2017 memo to members of the Senate he writes, “Chronic low performance and abysmal graduation rates fail to prepare our students for college or careers. Clearly, there is an urgency to serve families who do not have the means or the good fortune to enroll in a high-quality school.

“In the near future, we will be introducing legislation to help students attending low-achieving schools through the establishment of education savings accounts. Families approved to participate in the ESA program agree to withdraw their students from public school and receive the average state funding per pupil — deducted from the local district's state education subsidies — as a grant in an account held by the Department of the Treasury.”

Pine-Richland is not among the bottom performing districts in the state, but a number of directors expressed concerns about the bill. All members voted in favor of the resolution with the exception of Greg DiTullio.

Dr. Carla Meyer encouraged the board to look at the bill not from an idealogical perspective but as it is currently presented.

“There are some things that concern me with the way it works in that private schools don't have to accept all children, and while they have to report their scores to the state there's no mechanism in here clarifying what that means and how that will be handled,” she said.

Matthew Mehalik added that the bill rests upon the notion of people making choices for their children's education, but he fears it doesn't allow for parents getting the right information to make those choices.

“This bill does not require the disclosure of performance, as was mentioned, and therefore puts some schools at a disadvantage for having to disclose while others don't have to disclose,” he said.

Board President Peter Lyons said they discussed the bill at the Feb. 5 planning meeting before deciding to put it on the agenda.

“In our previous discussions, the money that goes into the education savings account was always referred to as, well it's theirs, it's the parents' (money),” he said. “I have to tell you, when you're talking the bottom 15 percent performing school districts in the state that money is not coming necessarily from their income tax and property taxes. That really is the commonwealth's money. It is good and appropriate that we, the commonwealth, spend those funds to educate all children. This is just throwing this in an account and saying, ‘We're not really going to track where it goes, we're just going to say you have to be a school.' That doesn't seem like doing our job. It does seem like punishment for those who are unfortunate or maybe principled enough to work with the lowest 15 percent performing students in our commonwealth.”

Lyons also cited a loophole that would allow parents enrolling their children in kindergarten or first grade to open an education savings account no matter how the district is performing, thereby depriving their district of funding for that child.

“When a district loses six or seven percent of their students they don't get to turn six or seven percent of the lights off, or heat the building six or seven percent less, and yet it does cut their funding by that amount,” he said.

Among those who have expressed opposition to the bill are the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which crafted the resolution, the State College Area School Board, the South Fayette School Board and the Upper Dauphin Area School Board.

Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Nevada currently have education savings account programs.

