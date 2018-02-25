North Hills senior named National Merit Scholarship finalist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills High School senior Jordyn Hronec has been named a 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program finalist.

Hronec's accomplishment is something that less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors achieve.

She plans to attend college to study journalism and political science.

In 2016, she took classes at Stanford University as part of the High School Summer College program.

At the high school, she is editor-in-chief of The Arrowhead, the student newspaper, and co-president of the National Honor Society. She performs in numerous choirs and various drama club performances where she also has served as a student director.

She is a member of the Photo Club and French Club and is the treasurer of the Japanese Club.

In her free time, she works at Northland Public Library.