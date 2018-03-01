Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny to perform 'Disney's The Little Mermaid'

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Ayda Ozdoganlor as Ariel rehearses for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Sofia Swensen (left) as Flotsam, Emma Hackworth as Ursula and Chole Blashford as Jetsam rehearse for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Mike Leahy as King Triton rehearses for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Robby Yoho as Scuttle rehearses for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Skylar Davidson (left) as Sebastian, Mike Leahy as King Triton and Ayda Ozdoganlor as Ariel rehearse for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Skylar Davidson as Sebastian rehearses for North Allegheny's musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny cast rehearse for their musical Little Mermaid Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny High School students are preparing for opening night of this year's spring musical, “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” which will be performed at North Allegheny Senior High School from March 7 to 11.

A special senior citizen performance will be held March 6.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, “Disney's The Little Mermaid” is a love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, to restore order under the sea.

For more information on this performance, including ticket purchasing, visit www.NAmusical.com.

