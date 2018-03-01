North Allegheny to perform 'Disney's The Little Mermaid'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All performances will be held in the NASH Auditorium, located at 10375 Perry Highway in Wexford, on the following dates/times:

North Allegheny High School students are preparing for opening night of this year's spring musical, “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” which will be performed at North Allegheny Senior High School from March 7 to 11.

A special senior citizen performance will be held March 6.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, “Disney's The Little Mermaid” is a love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, to restore order under the sea.

For more information on this performance, including ticket purchasing, visit www.NAmusical.com.