McKnight Road ramp to I-279 restrictions underway
Updated 9 hours ago
Shoulder restrictions are underway on the McKnight Road ramp to southbound I-279 (Parkway North).
Restrictions will occur weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early March on the ramp that carries traffic from McKnight Road to southbound I-279.
The $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV lane operation systems upgrades, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.
Crews from the Trumbull Corporation and Lindy Paving will conduct the work. Use caution while driving through the area.
Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.