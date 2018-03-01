Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Members sought for men's group that focuses on local charities

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 1, 2018
100+ Men Who Care, a group that asks members to donate $100 at each of its four yearly meetings to help local charities, is seeking more participants.
A Pittsburgh area men's group that raised nearly $24,000 in its first year for local charities is recruiting more members interested in practicing philanthropy.

Formed last spring, 100+ Men Who Care meets four times a year to pick a local non-profit organization to help with its simple formula for raising funds.

“Each member must commit to donating $100 per meeting,” said Kirk Vogel, a founder of the group. “The donations will be given to a charity/non-profit/worthy cause serving the Pittsburgh area.”

Members are committed to keeping all donations local, so national charities are not considered unless the money is specifically used to benefit people in the region.

The four organizations selected to receive funding from the $400 each member donated last year are: Tickets for Kids, Allegheny Youth Development, Make-a-Wish GPAWV and the Alexi Joy D'Achille Foundation.

The group's first quarterly meeting of the year will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at the Walnut Grill, 12599 Perry Highway in Pine.

For more information about the group and to sign up for the next meeting, see: 100plusmanpittsburgh.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

