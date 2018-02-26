Free job-search program focuses on dealing with barriers to employment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Overcoming common barriers people face when trying to advance their careers is the focus of a free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 15 at Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park.

The church's Job Search Ministry will play host to Phyllis G. Hartman, president of PGHR Consulting, who will lead a discussion about how age, gaps in employment, frequent job changes, lack of formal education and flexibility needs might be viewed by employers and recruiters and what can be done to overcome them and even change them from weaknesses to strengths.

Hartman has more than 25 years experience working in human resources management and is the author of three books, including her most recent publication, “A Manager's Guide to Developing Competencies in HR Staff.”

No registration is needed for the free program. All who attend will be eligible for the monthly drawing to receive books or other resources that can help in the job search process.

The program will be held in the church's Cardinal DiNardo Center located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.

The Job Search Ministry also offers free services including resume review, monthly professional development programs, networking and a Job Search Work Team that meets twice monthly. Participants need not be members of the church.

More information is available online or by contacting Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net.

