North Hills

Conservancy program drills down on energy extraction's environmental impact

Tony LaRussa | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
An artist's rendering of what Royal Dutch Shell's proposed ethane cracker plant in Beaver County might look like when completed.

The Bradford Woods Conservancy is hosting a presentation about how energy extraction impacts the environment at 7 p.m. March 20 by Larry J. Scweiger, president emeritus and past CEO of PennFuture, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group based in Harrisburg.

Scweiger was a presenter at former vice president Al Gore's Climate Reality Leadership Corps. conference in Pittsburgh in October.

The free program titled “Frack Gas: A Bridge Too Far” will cover the impact fracking, natural gas and oil drilling, ethane cracker plants and petrochemical development has on air quality, water and the food supply.

Topics will cover the potential hazards, seismic activity, occupational hazards, noise and the psycho/social tolls of so-called “boom and bust cycles” for extraction.

Organizers note that the petrochemical “cracker” plant being built in Beaver County by Royal Dutch Shell will be about 13 miles form Bradford Woods and that the air quality in Allegheny County remains among the unhealthiest in the United States.

The presentation will be held at Bradford Woods Community Church, 4836 Wexford Run Road, in Bradford Woods.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

