North Hills students among 7 Shady Side Academy Merit Scholarship finalists

Seven seniors from Shady Side Academy, including three from the North Hills, have been named finalists for the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Finalists will be considered for 7,500 scholarships valued at more than $32 million, according to school officials. Approximately 15,000 finalists nationwide have been selected for this year's awards.

The Shady Side Academy students from the North are: Seungwon “Jackie” Kim, McCandless; Ashvin Dhawan, Hampton and Robert Sveda, Pine. The other finalists from the school are Charlotte Everett and Jeanne Lauer, Fox Chapel; Maxwell Kurke, Squirrel Hill; and Justin Yuan, Monroeville.

About 1.6-million high school juniors entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the United States, includes the highest scoring entrants from each state.

