McCandless Councilman censured for tirade, berating residents on social media

A McCandless councilman accused of a launching into a vulgar-tirade against three teenagers volunteering at the polls on Election Day and using social media to berate residents with whom he disagreed has been formally censured by town council.

Councilman Steve Mertz erupted angrily during council's debate Monday over the resolution denouncing his behavior.

But the first-term Ward 3 representative ultimately voted to support the measure, which was approved unanimously.

“Censure me, do it, get it over with. And then shut up about it,” Mertz shouted.

The Nov. 7 incident came to light in December when Don Mueller of McCandless told council that Mertz used the F-word multiple times while accosting his two sons, age 16 and 15, and their 13-year-old sister.

The teens were volunteering at the polls on behalf of Councilman Ralph LeDonne's re-election campaign. Mertz was at the polls to support Carolyn Schweiger, who defeated LeDonne for the 6 Ward seat.

“Councilman Mertz's behavior and actions violated the accepted standards of our community for decency, civility and respect for all faiths,” Kirk wrote in the resolution.

Kirk said Mertz continued to attack the Mueller children on social media.

Mertz, who was visibly agitated during the Feb. 26 council meeting, has maintained that the teens instigated the confrontation at the polls by insulting him, and that the profanity he used — a single insult containing the F-word — was in response to negative comments they made about Muslims and gay people.

Mertz said Kirk's move for him to be censured was simply kowtowing to his political supporters.

“I believe this is Bill's (Kirk) effort at ignoring bigotry for his own personal friends and neighbors and personal churches and groups where he hangs out,” Mertz said.

“But do what you have to do to make yourself feel wonderful about people who don't like gays living in the community, Muslims living in the community or any other problems they have because they believe their religion is superior to anyone else,” he said.

Mertz's comments drew a rebuke from another member of council.

“The recitation that Councilman Mertz just made is precisely what the problem is,” said Councilman Bill McKim. “It's virtually another attack on these people and that's just wrong.”

In addition to the Mueller children, Mertz has been accused of publicly insulting members of St. Alexis Roman Catholic Church, Councilwoman Joan Powers and LeDonne.

The Mueller children have denied making such comments, and Councilman Greg Walkauskas, who was at the polls on Nov. 7, supported their account of events.

To address the matter, council in January approved a resolution to launch an investigation into Mertz's behavior. That measure was opposed by Mertz, council President Kim Zachary and Schweiger, who served as Mertz's campaign manager during his bid for a council seat.

Later that month, Zachary sought another path to resolve the dispute, citing the estimated $5,000 to $10,000 cost of conducting a probe.

At the time, Kirk agreed to support dropping the investigation if Mertz wrote apologies to the people he targeted and agreed to refrain from using profane and insulting language when dealing with the public and on social media.

But on Monday, Kirk asked council to proceed with censuring Mertz.

“The written apologies provided were found unacceptable to the aggrieved parties as wholly lacking in remorse and sincerity,” Kirk wrote in the resolution.

Kirk also noted that in early February, council received copies of a letter sent to town officials with a demand that Mertz “cease and desist” from making “defamatory comments” and harassing a McCandless resident and their business.

A resolution to censure an elected officials carries no punishment other than the public shaming that can occur.

