North Hills

North Allegheny hosting meeting on Monday to discuss school safety measures

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

The North Allegheny School District is hosting a meeting to discuss school safety at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 5 in at Marshall Middle School.

District officials will share information on the measures in place to keep schools safe and the training staff members are receiving from a local security company that specializes in personal protection.

Representatives from the three police departments that cover the district — McCandless, Franklin Park and Northern Regional — also will be on hand to discuss their roles in protecting the schools.

Details about the district's Measuring Success Framework program, which includes school safety and security, will presented.

There also will be information about how residents can share their comments, questions and concerns about school safety.

Registration to attend is not required, but due to limited seating, signing up in advance is recommended.

The district plans to live stream the event , which also will be recorded and made available online following the program.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the middle school located at 5145 Wexford Run Road in Marshall Township.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

