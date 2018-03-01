North Hills spring sports teams ready to get their game on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School District is drumming up support for its spring sports teams with a community pep rally at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 12 at the middle school annex gym.

The varsity track, lacrosse, softball, baseball and the boys' tennis and volleyball teams will be introduced. The event also will feature a special performance by the North Hills Marching Band as they prepare to compete at Walt Disney World in late March.

Admission is free, but items are being collected for the district's Pantry and Backpack Initiative programs.

The most needed items are single serving and individually packaged food including oatmeal, pudding, crackers, fruit cups, cereals, granola and cereal bars, hearty soups, canned pasta meals, tuna and boxed macaroni and cheese.

Toiletries such deodorant, acne- and facial-care products, soap and body wash, laundry detergent, lip balm and dental-care items also are needed.

All who attend the event will receive a promotional item while supplies last.

