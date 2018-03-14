Northern Regional Police set up safe meet-up spot

Online classified marketplaces can provide an easy way for people to sell items they no longer want and to find deals on items they need, but not everyone is comfortable with the idea of meeting a stranger to complete the transaction.

The Northern Regional Police Department is now making it easier for buyers and sellers to feel secure meeting one another by introducing a Safe Internet Exchange Zone in its parking lot. A sign designating it as a meet-up spot now sits near the building's entrance on Pearce Mill Road.

Capt. John Sicilia said the decision wasn't made in response to any particular incident or request but rather reflects a growing trend nationwide to help people complete online transactions via Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo and other marketplaces in a safe manner.

“Honestly, we do get reports of people getting swindled; it's not that common, but it does happen,” he said. “But it's more about just wanting people to feel safe, and you can't get much safer than the police department parking lot. It's a well-lit area and there's video surveillance 24 hours a day. The office is fully staffed during the day, and we have officers working 24 hours a day.”

Sicilia said there are no restrictions on the hours buyers and sellers can meet in the parking lot, nor on the items then may exchange.

OfferUp, on which buyers and sellers can exchange an enormous variety of goods, donated the sign. Natalie Angelillo, vice president of community at OfferUp, said their MeetUp Spots program is a partnership with local police departments and select grocery stores across the United States.

“These spots must be well-lit, public and surveilled in order to help ensure buyers and sellers can come to a transaction with more peace of mind,” she said. “We've established over 1,000 spots since we launched the program last year and are working to secure more locations to support our commitment to building trust in communities throughout the country.”

Sicilia said that if one member of the transaction objects to meeting in the police department parking lot, it could definitely be a red flag that things aren't on the up-and-up. There are also other things people can do to keep themselves safe, he said.

“First of all, always have someone with you,” he said. “And let people know where you're going and what you're doing. I always recommend sharing who you've been in contact with and where, whether it's Craiglist or another, and what that person's email is. And just use common sense. Don't allow yourself to be victimized; go to a well-lit, populated area. And if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.