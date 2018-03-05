Help needed for spring cleanup in McCandless on April 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spring is still a few weeks away, but the itch to do a little spring cleaning is already on the minds of McCandless officials.

The town is seeking volunteers for a roadside cleanup scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 7.

Much of the work will focus on clearing trash from the roads near Pine Creek.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves and long pants. Children can volunteer if they are accompanied by an adult.

Participants will gather at Town Hall by 9:30 a.m., where a continental breakfast will be served before work begins.

To sign up, call 412-364-0616 Ext. 118 or send an email to: eac@townofmccandless.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.