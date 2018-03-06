Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Parkway North traffic patterns shifting Sunday for construction

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A plan to use the HOV lanes along the Parkway North while construction on the main travel lanes is being performed is set to begin on Sunday, according to PennDOT.

The work will require northbound traffic from the main lanes of I-279 traffic to be shifted onto the HOV lanes near the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit.

The following traffic pattern changes are planned:

• A single-lane of northbound traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes at the Perrysville Avenue interchange to just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange.

• The left-hand lane of northbound I-279 that is crossed over will be the “express” lane. All traffic using this lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5), Bellevue/West View (Exit 7), and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges.

• The right-hand lane of northbound I-279 will be unchanged and serve as the “local” lane to allow access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View and Camp Horne Road exits.

• The Perrysville Park-and-Ride off-ramp from the HOV lanes will serve as the Perrysville Avenue exit. Motorists will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue off-ramp.

• Southbound lanes on I-279 will be narrowed to 11 feet between the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) and Perrysville Avenue interchanges. To accommodate the crossover and work, Northbound lanes in that section will remain 12 feet wide.

The Parkway North is in the midst of an $88 million project that will include concrete patching, repairs on 29 walls and preservation work on 30 bridges and 49 overhead structures. Ramp and lighting improvements are also planned along with installation of an anti-icing system on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me