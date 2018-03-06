Parkway North traffic patterns shifting Sunday for construction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A plan to use the HOV lanes along the Parkway North while construction on the main travel lanes is being performed is set to begin on Sunday, according to PennDOT.

The work will require northbound traffic from the main lanes of I-279 traffic to be shifted onto the HOV lanes near the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit.

The following traffic pattern changes are planned:

• A single-lane of northbound traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes at the Perrysville Avenue interchange to just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange.

• The left-hand lane of northbound I-279 that is crossed over will be the “express” lane. All traffic using this lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5), Bellevue/West View (Exit 7), and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges.

• The right-hand lane of northbound I-279 will be unchanged and serve as the “local” lane to allow access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View and Camp Horne Road exits.

• The Perrysville Park-and-Ride off-ramp from the HOV lanes will serve as the Perrysville Avenue exit. Motorists will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue off-ramp.

• Southbound lanes on I-279 will be narrowed to 11 feet between the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) and Perrysville Avenue interchanges. To accommodate the crossover and work, Northbound lanes in that section will remain 12 feet wide.

The Parkway North is in the midst of an $88 million project that will include concrete patching, repairs on 29 walls and preservation work on 30 bridges and 49 overhead structures. Ramp and lighting improvements are also planned along with installation of an anti-icing system on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.