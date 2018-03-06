NA students joining March 14 nationwide school violence walkout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School District has granted a request from students who want to participate in a planned nationwide walkout on March 14 to protest school violence.

“We are aware of the planned nationwide walkout,” said Superintendent Robert Scherrer during a school safety information meeting on Monday evening at Marshall Middle School.

“We do believe that there is an important national conversation taking place around ending school violence,” he said. “So we will be providing a safe place for students in grades 6 to 12 to participate.”

Scherrer said the request to leave classes was “respectfully made” by student leaders in the district.

Plans call for allowing students to leave their buildings from 10 to 10:17 a.m. — “17 minutes to remember the 17 individuals who recently lost their lives,” Scherrer said.

To ensure student safety, all NA campuses will be closed from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and officers from the three police departments in the district will be on site.

Scherrer said students in the elementary grades will not be permitted to participate in the walkout.

“We are still considering options for our elementary students knowing that age appropriateness for these events may be a challenge,” he said.

The nationwide walkout is a response to the Feb. 14 shooting of 17 students and staff at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The walkout was initiated by Women's March Youth Empower, according to its online website. It calls for students from school districts in every time zone “to protest Congress' inaction on gun violence.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.