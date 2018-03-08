Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Junior Achievement leader honored by university women

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Amanda J. Laichak

Amanda J. Laichak



Amanda J. Laichak, vice president of education for Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, has received the Gateway to Equity Award presented by the North Hills Branch of the American Association of University Women .

The award honors an individual, a group or an organization that has shown by action and philosophy the promotion of the AAUW mission of equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research, according to the organization.

Laichak was honored for her role overseeing and developing partnerships with school districts to provide Junior Achievement programs for more than 40,000 students a year. She also is responsible for the management, recruitment and training of more than 3,000 corporate, parent and youth Junior Achievement classroom volunteers each year.

One of the programs Laichak developed and leads is a Junior Achievement program that provides job shadowing events, scholarships and other opportunities for refugee and immigrant youth.

Laichak was honored during a Shape the Future event March 4 on the campus of La Roche College in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

