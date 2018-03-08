Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Ross Township's revamped website launches

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Ross launched a new website for the municipality.
Ross launched a new website for the municipality.

Updated 12 hours ago

After years of limping along with a outdated, cumbersome to use website, Ross has upgraded its online portal to the municipality.

The new website launched on Friday after nearly a year of development.

“I think that you will find it easier to navigate and, if you sign up for an account, you will be able to stay more connected with what is going on in Ross,” commission President Steve Korbel posted on social media when the website debuted on Friday.

He said the site will be easier for residents to communicate with town officials.

People will be able to “file complaints about anything from potholes to property maintenance issues and sign up for activities through our parks and rec department.” he said.

Last April, Ross commissioners awarded a contract to replace the township's website with one created by a company specializing in building user-friendly, interactive municipal sites.

The system created by Kansas-based CivicPlus integrates the township's social media pages and allows residents to receive notifications from various departments and select when and how they receive the information.

Addiationally, the system includes an emergency notification system to alert residents to road closures, water line breaks, detours and other information.

A separate alert system will provide notifications on mobile devices to anyone in the Ross area if a serious public safety event occurs.

Before agreeing to the contract, officials surveyed several communities including Shaler, Cranberry and Mt. Lebanon, which use CivicPlus' websites and determined that they were happy with the product.

The board has acknowledged that by most standards, the system that was replaced was below par.

Among the key features of the new system, which cost about $61,000 for development and $23,300 a year in maintenance fees, is the ability for residents to easily file forms and communicate with the township online. The price includes training for township staff and regular updates for the system.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me