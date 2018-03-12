North Hills hockey organization honors long-time volunteer
The North Hills Amateur Hockey Association has honored the memory of a long-time fixture with the organization, Bernard “Bernie” Woodrow, with a ceremony and the creation of a scholarship.
Woodrow, who died Feb. 7 at age 82, served many years as a board member and treasurer for the Association, which is the parent organization for Pittsburgh Viper Hockey and Esmark Stars AAA Hockey teams.
A ceremony and banner presentation to honor Woodrow's commitment to the organization and amateur hockey in the western Pennsylvania was held March 4 at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington.
“As a lifelong educator who prided himself on helping kids move forward, in the classroom and on the ice, Bernie's influence and help was felt by many,” said Dave Kosick, general manager of the Esmark Stars.
Woodrow also was honored with an educational scholarship established in his name.
