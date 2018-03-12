Free program focuses on overcoming roadblocks to employment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Job Search Ministry hosted by Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park is sponsoring a free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday that will explore some of the more common barriers that people face when trying to advance their careers.

Phyllis G. Hartman, president of PGHR Consulting, will lead a discussion about how age, gaps in employment, frequent job changes, lack of formal education and flexibility needs might be viewed by employers and recruiters and what can be done to overcome them and even change them from weaknesses to strengths.

Hartman has more than 25 years experience working in human resources management and is the author of three books, including her most recent publication, “A Manager's Guide to Developing Competencies in HR Staff.”

No registration is needed for the free March 15 program. All who attend will be eligible for the monthly drawing to receive books or other resources that can help in the job search process.

The program will be held in the church's Cardinal DiNardo Center located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.

The Job Search Ministry offers free services including resume review, monthly professional development programs, networking and a Job Search Work Team that meets twice monthly.

More information is available online .

For more information contact Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.