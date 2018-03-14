Block Northway hosting new combined business expo, home show this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than five dozen businesses and community organizations will be on hand at The Block Northway this Friday and Saturday for the new Pittsburgh North Regional Home Show and Business Expo.

This year's event represents a new direction for the annual show sponsored by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber .

“For the past 10 years we've held a business expo at one of the local hotels,” said Patty Bittle, director of marketing and events for the business consortium. “But this year we decided to open it up to the general public by expanding the event to include a home show.”

More than 65 vendors are participating in the event including a number of home improvement, landscaping and personal service companies, Bittle said.

The free expo will be held in the mall's lower level. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Block Northway is located along McKnight Road in Ross.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.