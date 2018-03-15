McCandless pizza shop busted for video gambling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McCandless pizzeria has been cited for illegal gambling, according to the state's Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Pizza Roma, which is located in the 8000 block of Perry Highway, was cited for possessing illegal gambling devices when officers from the agency visited the restaurant on four occasions — Dec. 22, Jan. 4 and 30 and Feb. 4 and 5, according to the state police.

The charges were filed March 14 before a state administrative law judge, police said. The penalty, if convicted, is $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses, according to authorities.

Violators also can have their liquor license suspended or revoked and be required to attend a training program on the requirements for holding a license.

On Feb. 5, four video gambling devices were seized from the pizza shop, according to published reports.

