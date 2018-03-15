Bradford Woods offering online filing for local income tax

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bradford Woods residents can now file their local earned taxes online.

Keystone Collections, which collects the tax on behalf of the borough, has created an internet portal that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device, according to the company.

Taxpayers can file online by providing an email address to access the site, which uses graphics and an interactive format to streamline the process.

Once a return is filed, payments can be scheduled to occur prior to the April 17 deadline.

Customers will receive an online receipt once payment is accepted as well as online confirmation that any refunds due have been deposited in their bank accounts.

Additionally, taxpayers can file multiple returns from one e-file account and are able to view the status of their returns on the site's home page.

The property tax levied by the borough will continue to be collected by Jordan Tax Services.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.