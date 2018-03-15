Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Lane restrictions along McKnight Road for signal work starts Monday

Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:15 p.m.

Traffic will be restricted at several intersections along McKnight Road starting on Monday so crews can work on signal improvements, PennDOT announced.

The restrictions will occur between Perrysville Highway and Perrymont road on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is part of a $7.34 million improvement project that will includes signal improvements, curb cuts to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, sign updates, guiderail improvements and repairs to concrete curb gutters.

The project is expected to be completed in August.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

