North Hills

North Hills freshman qualifies for Pennsylvania's National History Day Contest

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

North Hills High School ninth-grader Hannah Scuilli will compete at the 2018 National History Day Pennsylvania State Contest on May 11 and 12 in Carlisle after qualifying at the regional National History Competition at Heinz History Center on March 11.

She placed second in the Individual Documentary category for her project “From Compromise to Opportunity: Women in the Armed Forces.”

Her project analyzed the societal views of women joining the military that stemmed from the need for additional servicemen and women during World War II.

Hundreds of students throughout the region participated in the annual National History Day competition sponsored by Covestro. The regional competition welcomes students from Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties.

National History Day draws upon a unique historical theme each year and encourages middle school and high school students to research history in an exciting and creative way. Either individually or in groups, students create exhibits, produce documentaries, write papers, design websites or stage performances.

