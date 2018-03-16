Some North Hills parents unhappy with district's response to school security concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills Superintendent Patrick Mannarino on Thursday tried to quell concerns about the safety of students and staff by outlining some of the measures the district has in place.

But despite his efforts to assure that “safety and security have always been, and will continue to be, the highest priority for our district,” some parents who spoke at the school board meeting balked at what they consider a failure to communicate and a rehashing of what they already know.

During his presentation, Mannarino ticked off a list of safety measures that are in place including locked entrances, guards, security cameras, intervention and support from counselors, safety drills and a “hand-in-hand” relationship with local police departments.

The superintendent said while some of the information about district security can be made public “I cannot disclose everything the district does or is planning to do in a public forum.”

One vulnerability the superintendent acknowledged was that while most of the district's building have a so-called “capture entrances” to control who can get in to the main office, not all buildings have such a feature.

“We are working with architects and designers to construct ‘capture entrances' at facilities that do not currently have this entry system,” he said.

Parent Lisa Weaver provided her own list of concerns about how the district handles security.

“Many of us feel that there is a communications gap between the school district and parents about what safety practices are already in place,” she said. “Is there a standard protocol for lockdown drills? How often are these drills being practiced? Are we reevaluating our safety procedures?”

Weaver said it was “disheartening” that the district's response to the Feb. 14 mass casualty shooting at a Florida high school was to simply send an email to parent stating that the district has safety plans in place for each of its buildings.

She said while she understands the need to keep some details about security confidential “as parents we deserve a little more information” about what the district is doing to protect children and identify students who pose a threat.

She also questioned whether the district's counseling staff was large enough to identify students who could pose a threat and if counselors and teachers receive sufficient training to prevent acts of violence.

“These are all questions that we as parents do not know,” she said. “While I appreciate Dr. Mannarino's update on security, those are kind of general things we all already know are in place.”

Another parent, Tracy Pucciarelli Borne, provided the board with information about free safety training programs available from the non-profit Sandy Hook Promise organization that was created following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. in which a gunman fatally shot 20 children and six adults.

She illustrated the benefits North Hills might gain from such a program by recounting a recent incident involving her son, who told a student bus monitor that another child was “graphically” talking about killing himself and asking classmates if they had guns in their homes.

Borne said the bus monitor's reaction was to dismiss the information her son provided “because we are not teaching them” how to properly report such incidents.

Board President Ed Wielgus thanked the parents for speaking at the meeting, but neither the superintendent or board members directly addressed any of the questions or concerns that were raised.

Mannarino hinted that concerns about the district's safety measure might be fueled by parents themselves.

“I would encourage our community to reflect thoroughly about what they are posting on social media and strive to be more thoughtful in regards to the information you are sharing online,” he said.

“Rumors as well as inaccurate and false social media posts compromise the safety and security of our students and staff by speculating on the district's security protocols and procedures and perceived security flaws.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.