North Hills

P-R teacher named regional advisor of the year

Karen Price | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Brittany Adams
Pine-Richland High School teacher Brittany Adams knew that each year someone was awarded the regional advisor of the year award at the Pennsylvania Student Council Regional Meeting.

As she sat at Mt. Lebanon High School listening to the presentation announcement earlier this month, however, a realization swept over her.

“The first couple sentences I was thinking, ‘These are such nice things they're saying about someone,'” she said. “Then they started getting into specifics and mentioning some of the community outreach projects we've done at Pine-Richland and they mentioned this person is active in the community and you'll often find her at sporting events, and the students turned around and looked at me like, ‘It's you!'”

Adams, a Pine-Richland grad herself who teaches gifted education in addition to advising student council, will now move on to the competition for Pennsylvania State Advisor of the Year.

Senior and student council president Rhys Rocher was one of the students who nominated Adams for the award.

He said that her constant willingness to volunteer her time, going above and beyond to help her students, was the primary reason why they wanted her to win the award. Whether it's helping them rehearse presentations before and after school, refereeing at the powder puff football game when no one else would, or going downtown to help deliver the canned goods and clothing students collected during two different drives, she never hesitates to say yes, Rocher said.

He was there when she won the award.

“She was excited and I was excited that she was because I don't know that she expected to be nominated, even though she completely deserves it in every way I can think of,” he said.

Adams said the nomination was an honor in and of itself.

“(The students) had to submit a letter of recommendation, and in addition they had to ask our principal to submit a letter of recommendation so there was a lot behind the scenes that went into it,” she said.

“I was just really touched by it. It was the sweetest thing they could have done. Whether I won or not, them just putting in the effort meant the world.”

Adams was very involved in sports, student council and other activities during her time as a student at Pine-Richland. Knowing how much her experiences meant to her, she said she's honored to be able to help today's students get the same fulfillment from their participation.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

