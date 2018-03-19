Ross offering program on 'active-shooter' incidents April 21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most people don't really know how they will respond when faced with a life-or-death situation involving a gunman like the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., school.

But security experts believe that training can improve a person's chances of survival.

To help people understand what goes on, and how to react, in so-called active-shooter situations, the Ross police department will hold a free program at 10 a.m. on April 21.

“As with many life and death situations, active-shooter events evolve quickly and are often over relatively fast,” said Officer Michael Thomas, the township's crime watch coordinator. “It is vitally important for people to understand the physical, emotional and psychological stress they will be under in order to prepare themselves to cope until the police arrive.”

Thomas said the department decided to offer the 90-minute program, which is open to people who live outside the township, in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Given the recent high profile incidents...we thought it might be a good time to again look at how you can protect yourself and your family in an active shooter scenario,” Thomas said.

The all-ages program in the Ross Township Municipal Building will be led by township officers.

For more information, send an email to Thomas at: mjthomas@rosspolice.com or call 412-931-9070 Ext. 128.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.