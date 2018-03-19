Upcoming activities & programs at North Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are a some of the programs coming up during the next several weeks at North Park:

Thursday, March 22

• Adult Nature Walk: 10 a.m. to noon, Ice Rink parking lot. 18 and older. Free.

Friday, March 23

• Over The Log Nature Crafts Natural Egg Dyes: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Latodami Nature Center. 5 to 11 years old. $3 for resident, $4 for non-residents. Register by March 22 .

Saturday, March 24

• L.L. Bean Introduction to Fly-Casting Course: noon to 3 p.m., North Park Mars Shelter. 12 and older. $69. Registration required .

• Walk Through History with Park Rangers: 2 to 4 p.m., Administration Building. Free.

Sunday, March 25

• L.L. Bean Yoga Hike: 1 to 3 p.m., Pie Traynor Field. 8 and older. Free, registration required .

• Cookies with Cottontail: 1 to 3 p.m., Rose Barn. Free, registration required .

Thursday, March 29

• Adult Nature Walk: 10 a.m. to noon, Ice Rink parking lot. 18 and older. Free.

Saturday, March 31

• L.L. Bean High Energy Hike: 9 a.m. to noon, North Park Lake Boat Launch. 8 and older. Free, registration required .

• Dek Hockey Clinics: 10 to 11 a.m., ages 4 to 6 years old. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., ages 7 to 12. North Park Dek Hockey Rink. Free, registration required .

• Venture Outdoors Easter Egg Geocaching: 2 to 4 p.m., $12 for members, $18 non-members. Registration required .

• Full Moon Hike with Park Rangers: 8 to 10 p.m. Flagstaff Parking Lot, all ages. Free, registration required .

