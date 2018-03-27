Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

For Franklin Park Girl Scout, nature hike is as good as 'Gold'

Kristy Locklin | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Nadine Oury (right) mapping habitat locations in Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area with Alice Johnston from Venture Outdoors.
Kristy Locklin | For the Tribune-Review
Nadine Oury (right) mapping habitat locations in Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area with Alice Johnston from Venture Outdoors.
Nadine Oury and Tim Oury working together to organize a trek through the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area in Franklin Park.
Kristy Locklin | For the Tribune-Review
Nadine Oury and Tim Oury working together to organize a trek through the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area in Franklin Park.
Nadine Oury (right) mapping habitat locations, with Alice Johnston from Venture Outdoors.
Kristy Locklin | For the Tribune-Review
Nadine Oury (right) mapping habitat locations, with Alice Johnston from Venture Outdoors.

Updated 19 minutes ago

When people complain to Nadine Oury about the trials and tribulations of modern-day life, she tells them to take a hike.

The 17-year-old Franklin Park resident isn't being rude; she just thinks a little stroll through the forest is a cure-all.

“Besides the benefits of having cleaner air, decreased flooding (which is a major problem in the Pittsburgh area), and a cooler environment, it has been proven that walking through green spaces and being around nature improves general mental health and accelerates healing,” Nadine said. “It is also important to me personally that kids growing up today and in the future have areas where they can go and connect to and explore the natural world.”

In an effort to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, Nadine is organizing a trek through the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area, a 168-acre green space in Franklin Park. The area was recently procured by Allegheny Land Trust, a nonprofit that, since 1993, has protected more than 1,700 acres in 25 municipalities throughout the Pittsburgh region.

On April 21 – Earth Day weekend – participants will lace up their boots and walk a 3-mile loop through natural and man-made habitats.

A regular visitor to the site, Nadine says it's so diverse that a short stroll will introduce people to dozens of ecosystems around Big Sewickley Creek.

The hike, which is open to all ages but is of moderate difficulty due to steep hills and mud, will include several breaks along the way so folks can observe active habitats such as tadpoles and cattails in vernal pool areas, as well as more enduring environments created by hemlock trees. Hikers also are encouraged to stop and smell the wildflowers and listen for different birdcalls.

Although they'll be surrounded by lush greenness, participants won't stray too far from civilization. Old logging trails are now used to maintain a new power line that has created a surprisingly vital habitat for many species.

“It is a natural habitat that has proven humans and the more natural world can coexist and work together,” said Nadine, who only discovered Linbrook a few years ago.

In 2015, representatives from Allegheny Land Trust, canvassed her neighborhood to raise money to procure the area and save it from a 41-lot residential development.

A Girl Scout since the first grade, Nadine wanted to get involved by developing an informational pamphlet and mapping a loop trail through the property. She partnered with Allegheny Land Trust and Venture Outdoors, another local nonprofit that supports woodlands recreation, and has been working on the project since June 2016.

Alice Johnston, the Venture Outdoors volunteer and board member who is coordinating the hike, said Linbrook is a hidden gem and she's glad Nadine is shining a spotlight on all it has to offer.

“The Gold Award requires that girls leave a lasting impact on people, which is hard to document,” said Johnston, a proud Girl Scout herself. “By collaborating with Venture Outdoors, she gets to reach out to all of our members and participants and people who visit our website. She'll be teaching people what she's learned and that's a tangible, long-lasting impact on people.”

Throughout the journey, Nadine has learned about plants and wildlife native to area, the ability of living things to adapt with changes and how to deal with other humans (which will come in handy as she applies to colleges).

“I'm interested in urban planning and design as well as the more STEM side: engineering or research or computer science and statistics,” she said. “Wherever I end up, I want to incorporate the environment into whatever I do.”

Habitat Hike: Explore, Discover, Protect will be held April 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area, Hopkins Church Road trailhead.

There is no cost, but registration is required at www.ventureoutdoors.org. Simply go to the activities calendar, go to April 21 and click on Habitat Hike: Explore, Discover, Protect.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me