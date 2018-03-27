For Franklin Park Girl Scout, nature hike is as good as 'Gold'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When people complain to Nadine Oury about the trials and tribulations of modern-day life, she tells them to take a hike.

The 17-year-old Franklin Park resident isn't being rude; she just thinks a little stroll through the forest is a cure-all.

“Besides the benefits of having cleaner air, decreased flooding (which is a major problem in the Pittsburgh area), and a cooler environment, it has been proven that walking through green spaces and being around nature improves general mental health and accelerates healing,” Nadine said. “It is also important to me personally that kids growing up today and in the future have areas where they can go and connect to and explore the natural world.”

In an effort to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, Nadine is organizing a trek through the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area, a 168-acre green space in Franklin Park. The area was recently procured by Allegheny Land Trust, a nonprofit that, since 1993, has protected more than 1,700 acres in 25 municipalities throughout the Pittsburgh region.

On April 21 – Earth Day weekend – participants will lace up their boots and walk a 3-mile loop through natural and man-made habitats.

A regular visitor to the site, Nadine says it's so diverse that a short stroll will introduce people to dozens of ecosystems around Big Sewickley Creek.

The hike, which is open to all ages but is of moderate difficulty due to steep hills and mud, will include several breaks along the way so folks can observe active habitats such as tadpoles and cattails in vernal pool areas, as well as more enduring environments created by hemlock trees. Hikers also are encouraged to stop and smell the wildflowers and listen for different birdcalls.

Although they'll be surrounded by lush greenness, participants won't stray too far from civilization. Old logging trails are now used to maintain a new power line that has created a surprisingly vital habitat for many species.

“It is a natural habitat that has proven humans and the more natural world can coexist and work together,” said Nadine, who only discovered Linbrook a few years ago.

In 2015, representatives from Allegheny Land Trust, canvassed her neighborhood to raise money to procure the area and save it from a 41-lot residential development.

A Girl Scout since the first grade, Nadine wanted to get involved by developing an informational pamphlet and mapping a loop trail through the property. She partnered with Allegheny Land Trust and Venture Outdoors, another local nonprofit that supports woodlands recreation, and has been working on the project since June 2016.

Alice Johnston, the Venture Outdoors volunteer and board member who is coordinating the hike, said Linbrook is a hidden gem and she's glad Nadine is shining a spotlight on all it has to offer.

“The Gold Award requires that girls leave a lasting impact on people, which is hard to document,” said Johnston, a proud Girl Scout herself. “By collaborating with Venture Outdoors, she gets to reach out to all of our members and participants and people who visit our website. She'll be teaching people what she's learned and that's a tangible, long-lasting impact on people.”

Throughout the journey, Nadine has learned about plants and wildlife native to area, the ability of living things to adapt with changes and how to deal with other humans (which will come in handy as she applies to colleges).

“I'm interested in urban planning and design as well as the more STEM side: engineering or research or computer science and statistics,” she said. “Wherever I end up, I want to incorporate the environment into whatever I do.”

Habitat Hike: Explore, Discover, Protect will be held April 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Linbrook Woodlands Conservation Area, Hopkins Church Road trailhead.

There is no cost, but registration is required at www.ventureoutdoors.org. Simply go to the activities calendar, go to April 21 and click on Habitat Hike: Explore, Discover, Protect.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.