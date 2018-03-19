Medical examiner: Richland Twp. infant died of SUIDs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has determined what caused the death of a 1-month-old Richland Township girl in early December but not how she died.

Olivia Lee Kozak died of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome, according to the medical examiner, but no determination was made on the manner of death, which typically is ruled accidental, natural, suicide or a homicide.

Kozak was found unresponsive on Dec. 10 by her parents in their Community Drive home, according to Northern Regional police Chief Robert Amann.

Amann said the infant's parents were performing CPR when police arrived and she was transported to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC by Richland EMS shortly before 6 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, according to the medical examiner.

Amman said his department and the Allegheny County homicide unit investigated the death because it is not typical for someone so young to die, but there were no indications of foul play.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.