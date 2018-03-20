Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross appoints tax collector to fill vacant seat

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Sarah Poweska
SUBMITTED
Sarah Poweska

Updated 16 hours ago

Sarah Poweska has been sworn in to complete an unexpired term as Ross Township's tax collector.

The Ross township commissioners voted 8-0 on Monday night to appoint Poweska of North Hills Estates to fill the vacant post, which was created by the Jan. 22 death of tax collector Jerry O'Brien. O'Brien was elected to a second term in November. He previously served 14 years as a township commissioner.

Poweska, whose appointment runs through Dec. 31, 2019, was sworn in by Allegheny County Common Plea's Court Judge David Spurgeon at the March 19 board meeting.

The commissioners also approved a motion to allow Poweska to temporarily use, at no cost, a room in the municipal building to collect this year's real estate taxes. The office's days and hours of operation will be listed on the township's website in the coming weeks.

Poweska can be reached at: rosstaxcollector@gmail.com or 412-588-5920.

A second measure approved by the commissioners deputized Jordan Tax Services to collect the property taxes on Poweska's behalf.

The income and local service tax will continue to be collected by Keystone Collections Group .

Business and other taxes are collected by the North Hills School District.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

