Ross now requiring criminal background checks for volunteers

Ross residents interested in serving as volunteers on boards and committees will now have to submit the results of a criminal background check to the township before they are appointed.

Commissioners on Monday voted 8-0 to add the requirement to the township's appointment policy.

Commissioners noted that there is no cost for volunteers to obtain a background check from the Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History website.

Before voting to support the measure, Commissioner Dan DeMarco sought assurances from the township's solicitor that “what we're requesting is legally sound, that we're not going to run into problems.”

The solicitor said requiring a volunteer to submit the results of a criminal background check would be no different than requiring one be conducted for a paid employee.

