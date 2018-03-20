Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Grub galore at 5th annual North Hills Food Truck Festival in Ross

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Wood Fired Flatbreads' mobile pizzeria will be among the more than two dozen mobile eateries on hand for the 5th annual Food Truck Festival at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Ross on Sunday, May 21, 2018.
Updated 13 hours ago

For the fifth year, St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Ross will host a food truck festival featuring more than two dozen mobile eateries.

The festival is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the parish grounds.

In addition to a wide-variety of street food, the event will have music, a photo tent, small games of chance, a homemade bake sale and other activities. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

Food trucks scheduled to participate are: Bruster's Ice Cream, Bull Dawgs, Caustelot Creamery, Cool Beans Taco, Coop Chicken & Waffles, Cousins Maine Lobster, Daily Grind Mobile Cafe, Fry Master, Heavenly Homemade Baked Goods, Hop Farm Brewing, Kona Ice, Le's Oriental, Mission Mahi, Nakama, Oakmont BBQ, Oh My Grill, Pittsburgh Crepe,

Pittsburgh Pierogi, Pittsburgh Po'boy, Pittsburgh Halal Foods, Revival Chili, Sinkers and Suds, Steer & Wheel, Tango Argentinian, Vagabond Tacos and Wood Fired Flatbreads.

Admission is free.

The church is located off Perry Highway at 1000 Avila Court .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

