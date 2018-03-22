North Allegheny board hires new principal for intermediate high school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny school board has promoted an assistant principal at the intermediate high school to the building's top post.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Caitlin Ewing to post of principal at North Allegheny Intermediate High School effective April 2.

Prior to joining NAI in November 2015, Ewing served two years as an assistant principal at Pine-Richland Middle School, where she began her career in education as a math teacher.

Ewing earned a bachelor's of science degree in mathematics education from the University of Delaware and holds a master's of education in leadership and policy studies from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also obtained her principal's certificate.

She currently is pursuing her doctorate in leadership and administration at Point Park University.

Ewing will be paid an annual salary of $120,000.

